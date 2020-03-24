Man Group plc Sells 5,787 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Booking worth $101,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Booking by 47.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Booking by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $90.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,243.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,180. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,696.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,911.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 79.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,931.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

