Man Group plc Sells 782,535 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782,535 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.65% of Lincoln National worth $75,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 669,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,492,000 after acquiring an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,459.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. 877,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.