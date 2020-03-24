Man Group plc Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 324,222 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.5% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of Starbucks worth $158,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX traded up $5.67 on Tuesday, hitting $62.22. 729,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,973,182. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

