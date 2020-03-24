Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,736 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.1% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $332,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,952 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.12. 7,663,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,413,728. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $465.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

