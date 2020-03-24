Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) CEO Assaf Ran Buys 6,500 Shares

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) CEO Assaf Ran purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $22,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Assaf Ran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

On Friday, March 20th, Assaf Ran purchased 8,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00.

NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 51,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,609. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.45. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 61.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOAN. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.