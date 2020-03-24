Manna (MANNA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $231,545.88 and $3.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000260 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.48 or 0.98548749 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,655,679 coins and its circulating supply is 656,915,881 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

