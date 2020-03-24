ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. SunTrust Banks lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

MAN opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

