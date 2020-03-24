Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Mary K. Bush Sells 5,000 Shares

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mantech International by 1,201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mantech International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Mantech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Mantech International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

