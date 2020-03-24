Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ MANT traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. 5,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,109. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Mantech International by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

