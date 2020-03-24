Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.20

Media headlines about Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Maple Gold Mines earned a media sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CVE:MGM traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 217,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,829. Maple Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

