Marc Zenner Buys 55,000 Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Stock

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Director Marc Zenner acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 408,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.32. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.79 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on INWK. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

