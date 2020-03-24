Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $331.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.