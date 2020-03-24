Mariner LLC Acquires 18,383 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $229,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $224.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.85. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

