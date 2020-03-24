Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 1,831 Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $52,018.71. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AC stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. 25,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,160. The firm has a market cap of $616.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AC shares. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

