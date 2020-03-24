Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Markel worth $75,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,246,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,568,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKL traded up $96.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $838.73. 5,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,063. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.62. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,170.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,157.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

