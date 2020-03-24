Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,393,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,341,000 after buying an additional 413,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,985,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,035,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

