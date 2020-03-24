Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 798,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.89% of BioDelivery Sciences International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 259,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 192,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $312.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herm Cukier sold 31,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $164,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,975.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,978 shares of company stock valued at $993,980 over the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

