Marshall Wace LLP Buys 5,209 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,972,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 439,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average is $107.67. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.