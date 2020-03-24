Marshall Wace LLP Buys 64,615 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 186.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,615 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

NYSE:CCL opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

