Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 216,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.60% of Phreesia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,782 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,629,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Phreesia by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

In other Phreesia news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $308,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $2,025,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,829.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.