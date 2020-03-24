Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 173,430 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.