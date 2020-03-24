Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 183.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 180,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Invesco worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.29%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

