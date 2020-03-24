Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $125.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.07.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

