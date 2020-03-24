Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,964 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.47% of Mesa Laboratories worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1,089.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 54.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total transaction of $2,191,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,610.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,220.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,772. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $190.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.51 million, a PE ratio of 170.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.21 and a 52-week high of $271.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.88.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

