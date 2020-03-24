Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 297,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,899,000 after purchasing an additional 630,125 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Atlassian by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,402,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,817,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $156.12. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71, a PEG ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

