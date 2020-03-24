Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 16,983 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.61% of K12 worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in K12 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 730,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti dropped their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

LRN opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. K12 Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. K12’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

