Marshall Wace LLP Sells 284,055 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,055 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Pure Storage worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.65. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

