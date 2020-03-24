Marshall Wace LLP Takes $5.20 Million Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 846,600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

