Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 162,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of The Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,216,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

