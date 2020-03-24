Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 115,762 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,762 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.41% of Tutor Perini worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

