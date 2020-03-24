Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 203,269 Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 60,138.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,269 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.40% of GasLog Partners LP Unit worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth $345,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOP opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.57.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

