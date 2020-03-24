Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 616.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

NYSE W opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

