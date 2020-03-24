Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 1,097.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Momo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,634,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of MOMO opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.