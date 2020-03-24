Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 124,329 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1,912.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 40,799,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,357,000 after buying an additional 547,881 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,099,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,469,000 after purchasing an additional 933,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,604 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782,464 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,436,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE MFC opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.