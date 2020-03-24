Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 12,559 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.40% of Genesco worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 414,631 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Genesco by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Genesco by 501.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 181,780 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Genesco by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

