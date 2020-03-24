Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 24,860 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 2,894.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of TopBuild worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.38.

NYSE:BLD opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.