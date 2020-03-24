Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,190,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,551,000 after buying an additional 252,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

