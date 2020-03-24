Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Shares in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 664.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Newmark Group Inc has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.