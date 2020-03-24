Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41,763.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 117,773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 96,117 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,879,000. FMR LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average of $186.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

