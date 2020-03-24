Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,587,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,854,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,246,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,568,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $742.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.62. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,170.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,157.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

