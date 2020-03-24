Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,486 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.21% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SM Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 197,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SM Energy Co has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at $395,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

