Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,316 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Parsley Energy worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 41,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.36.

PE opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

