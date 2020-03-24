Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,932 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

