Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 68,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 15.06.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BZH. ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

