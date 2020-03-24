Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4,840.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.13% of AlarmCom worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AlarmCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in AlarmCom by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AlarmCom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,865. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

