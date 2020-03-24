Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 120.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Eldorado Resorts worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,035,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,728,000 after acquiring an additional 382,895 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $2,226,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $686.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

