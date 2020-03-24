Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 552.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 371,110 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of TransAlta worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $60,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,638 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $5,012,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 598,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

