Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.42% of WideOpenWest worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 422.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 739,831 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.