Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $2.79 Million in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.08% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000.

OCFT stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

