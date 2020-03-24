Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $2.81 Million in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Wyndham Destinations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYND stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

WYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

